Splintershards 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $58.88 million and $1.11 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003322 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 616,231,347 coins and its circulating supply is 553,019,999 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

