Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $470.01

Shares of Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.01 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.32). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.11), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 470 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 470.01. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86.
Sports Direct International Company Profile (LON:SPD)
See Also
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.