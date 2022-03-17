Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $470.01

Shares of Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.01 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($6.32). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.11), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 470 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 470.01. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86.

Sports Direct International Company Profile (LON:SPD)

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

