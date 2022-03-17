Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,246 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $90,185.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $84,514.14.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $90,608.64.

On Friday, December 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $103,492.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.45. 974,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $13,435,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

