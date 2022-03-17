Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $20,316.32 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider John Scott Neal sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $20,316.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.25. 1,437,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

