Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,830 shares of company stock worth $3,069,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.