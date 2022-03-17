S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to announce $82.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $83.00 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $87.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STBA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

