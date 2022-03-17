StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Update

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SZLSF remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

