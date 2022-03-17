Staker Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (STR)

Staker (STR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Staker has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Staker coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Staker has a market cap of $1,383.60 and $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00036327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00105082 BTC.

Staker Coin Profile

Staker (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official website is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

