Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Raised to GBX 620 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 620 ($8.06) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

STAN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 610 ($7.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.32) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.71 ($7.97).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 502 ($6.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 524.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 474.68.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,353.62). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($90,338.62).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.