Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells £69,470.40 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.40), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($90,338.62).
Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 500.20 ($6.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 524.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 474.68. The stock has a market cap of £15.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.67).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.
Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
Read More
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.