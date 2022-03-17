Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.63. 678,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,249,843. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

