Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

SBUX stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

