Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.37.
SBUX stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.
