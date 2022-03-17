Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.59.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 263,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.
