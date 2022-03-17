Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.59.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 263,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.