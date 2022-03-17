Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Starbucks has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.