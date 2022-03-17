State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,665 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $44.80 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.