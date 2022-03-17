State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,578,800 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

ECPG stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

