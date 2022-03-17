State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $186.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.23. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

