State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of ePlus worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 25,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

ePlus stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

