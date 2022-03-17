State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,243 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 121,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $83.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.