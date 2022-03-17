State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 25,437 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,437 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 216,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 13.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Donaldson by 64.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE:DCI opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

