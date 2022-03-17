State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $902,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

