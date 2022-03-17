Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.69

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.69 and last traded at $80.07, with a volume of 199123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

