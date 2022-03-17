Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.850-$5.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $75.01. 2,765,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

