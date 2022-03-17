Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading Up 4.4%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €0.21 ($0.23) and last traded at €0.21 ($0.23). Approximately 11,783,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.20 ($0.22).

The company has a market capitalization of $881.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of €0.25 and a 200-day moving average of €0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Steinhoff International Company Profile (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

