Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading Up 4.4%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €0.21 ($0.23) and last traded at €0.21 ($0.23). Approximately 11,783,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.20 ($0.22).
The company has a market capitalization of $881.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of €0.25 and a 200-day moving average of €0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Steinhoff International Company Profile (ETR:SNH)
Featured Stories
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Steinhoff International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steinhoff International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.