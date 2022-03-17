Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJ shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of SJ stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,837. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$37.37 and a 52-week high of C$54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

