Stellar Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $232.39 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00212507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00193847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,091 coins and its circulating supply is 24,597,266,054 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.