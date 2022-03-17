Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 10.3%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares were up 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 192,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,336,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,121 shares of company stock worth $3,162,750 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,426 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stem by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after buying an additional 312,970 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after buying an additional 604,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

