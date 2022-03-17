Step Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Step Finance has a market cap of $618,430.04 and approximately $1.16 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.83 or 0.06896486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,746.35 or 1.00079599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041123 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

