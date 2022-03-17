Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.
STER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of STER stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
