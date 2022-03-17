Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

STER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Shares of STER stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.