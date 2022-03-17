Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $40.36. 676,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,710. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.