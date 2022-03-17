Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.99. 1,157,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,241. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.