Stifel Nicolaus Increases Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target to C$9.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSFFF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,192. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.