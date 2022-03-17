Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

SAIC traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.09. 768,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

