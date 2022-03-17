Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $95.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Semtech stock opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.20. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. Semtech’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 27.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 153.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

