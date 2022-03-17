Stifel Nicolaus Raises Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Price Target to $16.00

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 377,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,687. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

