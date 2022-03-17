Stipend Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Stipend has a market cap of $169,357.76 and $29.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,858.69 or 1.00062285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00068513 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00235996 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00272618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00129608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003812 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00031405 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,083,737 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

