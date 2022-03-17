Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 37.45 ($0.49). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £215.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59.
Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Company Profile (LON:STOB)
