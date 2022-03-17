Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,501 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,139% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 165,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFGP stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

