Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Trading Up 4.3%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.
Stockland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STKAF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stockland (STKAF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.