StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 13,953,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. StoneCo has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.