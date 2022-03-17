StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 13,953,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. StoneCo has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

