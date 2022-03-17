Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF comprises 0.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $66.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98.

