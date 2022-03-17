Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,317,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter valued at $678,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.66. 33,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,509. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $149.82 and a one year high of $176.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.34.

