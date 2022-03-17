Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 5,575 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

