Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,691 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.