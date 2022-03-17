Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $408.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.