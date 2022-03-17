Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 2,155 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Waste Management by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,256 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

