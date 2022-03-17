Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.5% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker stock opened at $262.16 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

