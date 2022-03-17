Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 993 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.