Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.09. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 28,900 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

