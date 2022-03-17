Stratex International (LON:STI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.50.

Get Stratex International alerts:

About Stratex International (LON:STI)

Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.